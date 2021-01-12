The LOWdown on Pruitt and UT probe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee football program remains in limbo while an internal investigation continues into possible wrong doing in the area’s of compliance and recruiting.

ESPN.com writer and WVLT contributor says, “I think by the end of this week you’re gonna see some kind of resolution, if not by the end of this week, the beginning of next week. The University can’t afford to drag this out any longer. You want to make sure you’re crossing your T’s and dotting you I’s, and talking to everybody you need to talk to. My information is that they have re interviewed several people, people they brought in initially to make sure they’re getting all the information they can to get the results of this investigation.”

Chris adds that the Chancellor Donde Plowman will decide what happens moving forward. With regards to UT football assistant coaches, Low says, “you’ve had a couple assistants who’s contracts are up, they have not been extended. Tee Martin is one of those, Brian Niedermeyer is one of those. Will Friend was also one before he left for Auburn. We haven’t seen positions that are empty like defensive line coach and offensive line coach filled, but that doesn’t mean Jeremy Pruitt is sitting on his hand. I know for a fact he’s talked to people to try and get people interested and maybe come back with depending what happens with this investigation. We have not seen anybody hired yet, will that change in the next couple days or next week, I don’t know, but right now that’s where they are.”

