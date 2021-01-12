Two lanes blocked on I-40 east near West Hills
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two lanes on I-40 east are blocked near West Hills due to a traffic incident.
Knoxville police said a truck lost some logs it was transporting.
No injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved.
KPD said the lanes are expected to reopen at 4:30 p.m.
