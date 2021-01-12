Two lanes blocked on I-40 east near West Hills

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two lanes on I-40 east are blocked near West Hills due to a traffic incident.

Knoxville police said a truck lost some logs it was transporting.

No injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved.

KPD said the lanes are expected to reopen at 4:30 p.m.

