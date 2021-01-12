VFL Josh Dobbs sends special message to seniors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Vol Josh Dobbs sent a special message to @UTKnoxville seniors on Rocky Top.

“VFL @josh_dobbs1 has a special message for @UTKnoxville seniors as they begin their final semester on Rocky Top. Help us welcome these soon-to-be alums to the Big Orange family,” said UT Knoxville Alumni in a Tweet.

VFL @Josh_Dobbs1 has a special message for @UTKnoxville seniors as they begin their final semester on Rocky Top. Help us welcome these soon-to-be alums to the Big Orange family! 🍊 #UTGrad2021 #utkalumni pic.twitter.com/P1MQZb1fjm — UT Knoxville Alumni (@tennalum) January 12, 2021

“Keep up the good work, you are on the fourth quarter and the graduation stage is in sight,” said Dobbs.

Dobbs encouraged seniors to keep bearing the torch and keep everyone proud.

