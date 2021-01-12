Virginia man accused of murdering cab driver

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WVLT/WDBJ) - A Virginia man was arrested after being accused of murdering a cab driver over the weekend.

WDBJ reported that 47-year-old James Edward Fultz IV was arrested Monday morning after being accused of stabbing a 51-year-old cab driver Sunday night.

Officials said the driver, Wendy Harris, died at the scene. Police said she was found slumped over the wheel, but Fultz had left the scene just before police arrived.

Investigators tracked the suspect to an area on Temple avenue. Fultz was charged with first-degree murder.

WDBJ reports that Fultz was also charged in connection to a robbery that occurred December 27.

As of Monday, Fultz was being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.

