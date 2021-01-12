Advertisement

Virginia man accused of murdering cab driver

A Virginia man was arrested after being accused of murdering a cab driver over the weekend.
A Virginia man was arrested after being accused of murdering a cab driver over the weekend.
A Virginia man was arrested after being accused of murdering a cab driver over the weekend.(DPD/WDBJ)
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WVLT/WDBJ) - A Virginia man was arrested after being accused of murdering a cab driver over the weekend.

WDBJ reported that 47-year-old James Edward Fultz IV was arrested Monday morning after being accused of stabbing a 51-year-old cab driver Sunday night.

Officials said the driver, Wendy Harris, died at the scene. Police said she was found slumped over the wheel, but Fultz had left the scene just before police arrived.

Investigators tracked the suspect to an area on Temple avenue. Fultz was charged with first-degree murder.

WDBJ reports that Fultz was also charged in connection to a robbery that occurred December 27.

As of Monday, Fultz was being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old girl who had been missing out of Nashville since December has been found safe.
13-year-old Tenn. girl missing since December found safe
In a viral video, the woman is heard saying "I got maced, yea I made it like a foot inside and...
Maryville woman who looks like “Elizabeth from Knoxville” says she’s her doppelgänger
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
The Latest: Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural
COVID-19 vaccine
Tennessee launches online system for scheduling COVID vaccine appointments
KPD cruiser strikes pedestrian in North Knoxville

Latest News

Football Vols set to bring in Kevin Steele
Football Vols set to bring in Kevin Steele
Department of Health says it will be offered in all 89 of the counties they oversee
New COVID vaccine scheduling tool allows for added online convenience
Eventually, other distribution points besides the health department and hospitals will open. As...
Knox County officials say demand for COVID vaccine is outpacing supply
Former Auburn Defensive Coordinator
Vols set to hire former Auburn coordinator Kevin Steele
Latest COVID-19 data 12/14
COVID-19 deaths continue to rise in Knox County