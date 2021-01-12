Vols set to hire former Auburn coordinator Kevin Steele

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to WVLT contributor and ESPN.com writer Chris Low, former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has agreed to a deal to join the Tennessee football coaching staff, sources told ESPN.

Steele, 62, was Auburn’s defensive coordinator the past five seasons but was not retained by new Auburn coach Bryan Harsin, who hired former Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason as his defensive coordinator.

Steele returns to his alma mater amid an in-house inquiry into alleged improprieties within Tennessee’s football program that has been ongoing since November. The university announced last month that it had retained the services of Michael Glazier and Kyle Skillman with the Bond, Schoeneck & King law firm to assist in reviewing what the university said in a statement were “regulatory issues that have been brought to our attention.”

ESPN reported last week that Tennessee had not extended the contracts of assistant football coaches and had paused hiring coaches for vacancies while the Vols continue to investigate whether violations occurred within the program.

