Advertisement

Vols Tuesday game at Vanderbilt postponed due to COVID-19

(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The University of Tennessee announced the Vols game against Vanderbilt on Tuesday has been postponed.

According to UT, the game was postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt basketball program.

The Vols will return to Knoxville Tuesday morning and prepare to host Vanderbilt Saturday at 6 p.m. The game will air on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old girl who had been missing out of Nashville since December has been found safe.
13-year-old Tenn. girl missing since December found safe
In a viral video, the woman is heard saying "I got maced, yea I made it like a foot inside and...
Maryville woman who looks like “Elizabeth from Knoxville” says she’s her doppelgänger
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
The Latest: Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural
COVID-19 vaccine
Tennessee launches online system for scheduling COVID vaccine appointments
KPD cruiser strikes pedestrian in North Knoxville

Latest News

Football Vols set to bring in Kevin Steele
Football Vols set to bring in Kevin Steele
Department of Health says it will be offered in all 89 of the counties they oversee
New COVID vaccine scheduling tool allows for added online convenience
Eventually, other distribution points besides the health department and hospitals will open. As...
Knox County officials say demand for COVID vaccine is outpacing supply
Former Auburn Defensive Coordinator
Vols set to hire former Auburn coordinator Kevin Steele
Latest COVID-19 data 12/14
COVID-19 deaths continue to rise in Knox County