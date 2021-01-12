Vols Tuesday game at Vanderbilt postponed due to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The University of Tennessee announced the Vols game against Vanderbilt on Tuesday has been postponed.

According to UT, the game was postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt basketball program.

The Vols will return to Knoxville Tuesday morning and prepare to host Vanderbilt Saturday at 6 p.m. The game will air on the SEC Network.

