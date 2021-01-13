19-year-old accused of shooting mother’s husband after argument in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a 19-year-old is in custody following an overnight shooting in North Knoxville.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1100 block of Harvey Street just after midnight Wednesday.

According to KPD, a woman told officers her son, Jamarcus McBee, shot her husband following an argument outside the home.

The victim was shot in the stomach and transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

McBee left the scene following the shooting but was later located by KPD near Glenwood Avenue and Armstrong Avenue.

McBee was taken into custody and charged with aggravated domestic assault and public intoxication. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.