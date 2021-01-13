Foggy start Thursday with a chilly pattern ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the widespread fog and frost Wednesday, a brief warm spell is heading our way Thursday. That leads to a little snow falling on Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The ‘temperature inversion’ sealing in the cold air to the Tennessee River Valley still hasn’t broken. That not only helped the freezing fog form on Wednesday, it means Knoxville and those along 75 were much, much colder than those living at higher elevations.

Freezing fog and heavy frost return Thursday morning, in the bowl of the Tennessee River Valley. The higher elevations should mostly be okay.

The stiffer breeze Thursday will help crack the inversion and should help the Valley finally warm back up. We’re shooting for a high temp around 50 degrees. We’re dry but high clouds are moving in, ahead of rain Friday morning. That initial rain won’t amount to much but a little more rain comes back by afternoon.

Snow showers possible this weekend. (WVLT)

Now Saturday we’ll see scattered snow showers lingering. It will be hit or miss, but cold enough most of the day for light snow showers in the Valley too. I’m expecting light to moderate snow in the higher elevations and then light snow accumulation in spots in the Valley Saturday. The high will only be around 38 degrees, but the wind will make it feel colder.

Spotty snow showers linger into Sunday, with a high of only 40 degrees and leftover clouds.

Next week it’s all about the nearly persistent cloud-cover. There are several small weather systems back-to-back. We’re kind of stuck in the middle of the current, and that will keep in low threats for rain.

