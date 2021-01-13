Advertisement

Crews pull car from frozen pond in Lexington

The driver made it out safely.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews worked to pull a car out of a frozen pond after a driver accidentally backed into the water early Wednesday morning.

First responders got the call shortly after 5 a.m. and found the vehicle near an apartment complex on Kirklevington Drive.

The driver was able to escape the car safely.

Firefighters said the pond is roughly three feet deep.

