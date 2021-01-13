Deputies arrest 8 during New Tazewell drug bust

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said eight people are in custody following a drug bust in New Tazewell.

According to CCSO, the SWAT team executed a search warrant on Monday after an investigation into suspected drug activity in a home on Vista Drive. Investigators said the investigation stemmed from undercover narcotic purchases inside the home.

Detectives discovered meth, cash and other drugs inside the home during the search.

Authorities arrested Daniel Johnson, the homeowner, and charged him with maintaining a dwelling with known drug offenses.

Kristy May and Angela Sands were taken into custody and charged with sale of a schedule II controlled substance.

Gary Bunch Jr. was charged with possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Jeremy Walker, Ricky Minton and Ashley Carver were charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, according to reports.

Officials said Christina Day was arrested on outstanding warrants.

