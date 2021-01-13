Dollar General says it will pay workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollar General employees could receive extra pay if they choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a press release on Wednesday, the company said it will provide frontline hourly team members four hours of regular pay after they receive a completed COVID-19 vaccination.

Salaried employees who get vaccinated will also receive “additional store labor hours to accommodate their time away from the store.”

The next phase of vaccinations will be offered to frontline essential workers, including store employees. The company said it is encouraging, but not requiring employees to be vaccinated.

