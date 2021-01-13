Ford Broncos get fresh start in East Tennessee

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ford. Many of you still want the original - the one you rode around as a kid. They’re making those right here and an A-lister even owns one.

Broncos are getting hot. So is the metal at Kincer Chassis in Louisville, Tennessee.

“We build everything in house,” Thomas Kincer said. He is the owner of the family-run business that’s not far from Knoxville’s airport. “From the chassis to the exhaust systems to the gas tanks... We take it as far as we possibly can before the body.”

The Coyote engine says ‘powered by Ford.’

Seems Kincer’s customers are also powered by Ford. Many want to recreate their first car or the dream car they always wanted.

“The demand is really driven by childhood experiences,” Kincer said. That demand stretches even to the famous, like Jay Leno.

“This is my first Bronco,” Leno said at the reveal. The special GT500 Bronco was unveiled at the world-famous SEMA car show.

“So that was a really big moment,” Austin Armstrong said.

“We picked Kincer because they are an officially licensed Ford product,” Leno added.

If your dream is a Bronco, you’re not alone. Everything in this room is already spoken for. And the waitlist is almost to the end of 2021. That’s why Kincer Chassis needs your help.

My newest piece on new chassis for old @Ford Broncos airs in less than an hour. Kincer is expanding. They even made a restored ride for Jay Leno. pic.twitter.com/Y4Z62HkJgP — Ben Cathey (@bencatheywvlt) January 13, 2021

“So we’re looking like a like for three in the fab shop, and two more over in assembly,” Kincer said.

This is by far the biggest thing I’ve worked on,” Austin Armstrong told us.

Armstrong is the product development lead at Kincer Chassis. The business - which also houses the off-roading brand Krawlers Edge - is expanding from 2020.

“In 2021, six chassis per month to roll out the door,” Kincer said.

Thomas says he’s looking for passion and hiring quick hands.

“If you can take something, if I can show you something one time, and you learned from that,” Kincer said. “Then you take it and run with it.”

Running with the wild, new and improved, Broncos.

