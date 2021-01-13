Clearing after morning freezing fog

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The rest of the week comes with changes, from warming to rain showers, then colder air and snow showers in time for the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We started off with freezing fog. That left an added layer of ice and frost on cold surfaces, limited visibility for many, and even lifted into some low clouds and dropped flurries for a small portion of our area. No matter what, it was cold! Knoxville dropped to 25 degrees, Crossville 17, Middlesboro 23, and Morristown 27.

The fog lifted into low clouds, then the sunshine is seen by all this afternoon. The high is around 46 degrees today, which is seasonable.

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. A few more clouds do help to cutdown on how much frost and freezing fog develop, but it will be patchy Thursday morning, with a low around 28 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday also starts out in the 20s again, but it warms faster to around 52 degrees. That extra warming is because a system is on the way. That also means we’ll see more clouds and pick up more wind at times.

Friday brings rain showers from the southwest, and a high of 45 degrees. Those rain showers change to spotty snow showers in the higher elevations outlining the Valley during the day Friday through Friday night.

Snow showers possible this weekend. (WVLT)

Now Saturday we’ll see scattered snow showers lingering. It will be hit or miss, but cold enough most of the day for light snow showers in the Valley too. I’m expecting light to moderate snow in the higher elevations and then light snow accumulation in spots in the Valley Saturday. The high will only be around 38 degrees, but the wind will make it feel colder.

Spotty snow showers linger into Sunday, with a high of only 40 degrees and leftover clouds.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

