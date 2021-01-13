Girl Scouts to sell cookies through Grubhub

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Girl Scout cookies can soon be delivered right to your door.

Beginning February 1, Girl Scouts will be filling orders through the app Grubhub. The new ordering option comes as the organization looks to make cookie sales safer and avoid face-to-face contact.

Girl Scout leaders said this will serve as an educational opportunity for many of the older scouts.

“We’re proud of the resourceful ways Girl Scouts are running their cookie businesses safely and using their earnings to make the world a better place,” said interim GSUSA CEO Judith Batty. “Like other people running small businesses, Girl Scouts are growing their cookie sale online to connect to consumers who may be harder to reach during the pandemic, all while staying resilient and learning skills such as money management, goal setting, and customer service.”

Grubhub is offering free delivery on Girl Scout Cookie orders through Feb. 14 with a minimum purchase of $15.

