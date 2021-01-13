Justin Timberlake to perform during Biden inauguration special
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee native, Justin Timberlake, will take the stage next as Joe Biden takes the oath of office.
Timberlake will perform a new song called “Better Days,” during an inauguration special. The pop star tweeted about the performance Wednesday and said he was honored to perform.
“This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful and to keep working towards a better future,” Timberlake said.
