Kentucky man accused of murdering parents

Kentucky investigators have charged a man with murdering his own parents.
(NBC29)
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WVLT) - Kentucky investigators have charged a man with murdering his own parents.

WAVE reported that 49-year-old Thomas Hatfield was charged in the deaths of 75-year-old Thomas Hatfield and 72-year-old Jeanine Hatfield.

Louisville police said they responded to a home on Margo Avenue around 4 a.m. Sunday after the suspect drove to a family member’s house and confessed to the murders.

According to an arrest slip, Hatfield said, “I did it. I killed them. I tried to blow my brains out, but I can’t die.”

Police said Hatfield left the family member’s home and went to another residence where he then intentionally drove into a parked vehicle. Officers found the victims dead at the home on Margo Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner said they had been shot to death.

Police said Hatfield and his parents had a “significant history of domestic violence.”

He was charged with two counts of murder.

