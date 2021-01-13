Knox Co. Board of Health extends COVID-19 regulations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health met Wednesday for their first meeting of the new year, amid growing concerns over the coronavirus and extended regulations in the county.

The board started the meeting by discussing benchmarks and case data in the county and then moved on to regulations.

WATCH: Board of Health Meets Now

Dr. Shamiyeh reiterated that testing and cases decreased around the holidays.

“That snow we had right around Christmas was one of the best things to happen to us,” he said.

He also noted that there have been fewer complaints about people not following COVID-19 regulations in the county, citing an increase in the number of people being affected by the virus, which directly affects how people are following the regulations.

The board also brought up the fact that UT students returning will return to campus soon which they said “is a concern.”

The first regulation on the agenda to discuss was the mask order, which doesn’t have any specific expiration date. There wasn’t much discussion about the mandate, just that it needs to stay in place.

Next up for discussion was the restaurant and bar capacities and curfews, which was set to expire on Jan. 21. The board voted to extend the regulation in an 8-2 vote with Mayor Jacobs and Ani Roma voting no. The new regulation is set to expire on Feb. 4.

The board then voted on the social gathering limit, which was met by little discussion. Board members voted to pass the resolution in a 9-1 vote, with Mayor Jacobs voting no.

The board concluded by unanimously passing ‘Resolution 2020-E Condemning Threats or Use of Violence.’

Before adjourning, Mayor Jacobs thanked Dr. Shamiyeh for all of his and UT Medical Center’s efforts in distributing the COVID-19 vaccines.

