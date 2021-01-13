Advertisement

Knox Co. Board of Health extends COVID-19 regulations

Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health met Wednesday for their first meeting of the new year, amid growing concerns over the coronavirus and extended regulations in the county.

The board started the meeting by discussing benchmarks and case data in the county and then moved on to regulations.

WATCH: Board of Health Meets Now

Knox Co. Board of Health meets for first time this year.

Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Dr. Shamiyeh reiterated that testing and cases decreased around the holidays.

“That snow we had right around Christmas was one of the best things to happen to us,” he said.

He also noted that there have been fewer complaints about people not following COVID-19 regulations in the county, citing an increase in the number of people being affected by the virus, which directly affects how people are following the regulations.

The board also brought up the fact that UT students returning will return to campus soon which they said “is a concern.”

The first regulation on the agenda to discuss was the mask order, which doesn’t have any specific expiration date. There wasn’t much discussion about the mandate, just that it needs to stay in place.

Next up for discussion was the restaurant and bar capacities and curfews, which was set to expire on Jan. 21. The board voted to extend the regulation in an 8-2 vote with Mayor Jacobs and Ani Roma voting no. The new regulation is set to expire on Feb. 4.

The board then voted on the social gathering limit, which was met by little discussion. Board members voted to pass the resolution in a 9-1 vote, with Mayor Jacobs voting no.

The board concluded by unanimously passing ‘Resolution 2020-E Condemning Threats or Use of Violence.’

Before adjourning, Mayor Jacobs thanked Dr. Shamiyeh for all of his and UT Medical Center’s efforts in distributing the COVID-19 vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Survey: Tennessee among 2021’s worst states to raise a family
16-year-old dad abandoned baby in snow-filled fallen tree
16-year-old Wisconsin dad abandoned baby in snow-filled fallen tree
Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
12 car break-ins reported overnight at one Tennessee business
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime

Latest News

Knox County launches COVID-19 online vaccine appointment scheduling
The Republican senator’s office announced the addition of Jim Henry on Wednesday.
Ex-Gov. Haslam deputy named Sen. Hagerty’s state director
A Washington County Grand Jury returned an indictment against 29-year-old Micah Bradley on a...
Tennessee man indicted on murder charge in overdose death of 22-year-old
Police said Timmie Cooperwood, 33, allegedly shot Harvell multiple times during a domestic...
Tennessee man in custody after being accused of killing Memphis mother of 5
Danielle Cathey was last seen Friday evening by her husband at their Charlie Place residence.
Missing Middle Tennessee found safe in Nashville