Knoxville shooting suspect captured by US Marshals, officers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said a suspect was captured in connection to a deadly Tuesday shooting.

Police said 48-year-old Rodney Harris, of Knoxville, was arrested at a residence on Connecticut Avenue Wednesday around noon after being tracked by officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force.

Harris was arrested for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault after a man was shot and taken to the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center Tuesday.

The victim, 64-year-old Ronnie Turner, was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived at the hospital.

KPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.