Advertisement

Knoxville shooting suspect captured by US Marshals, officers

The Knoxville Police Department said a suspect was captured in connection to a deadly Tuesday shooting.
The Knoxville Police Department said a suspect was captured in connection to a deadly Tuesday...
The Knoxville Police Department said a suspect was captured in connection to a deadly Tuesday shooting.(KPD)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said a suspect was captured in connection to a deadly Tuesday shooting.

Police said 48-year-old Rodney Harris, of Knoxville, was arrested at a residence on Connecticut Avenue Wednesday around noon after being tracked by officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force.

Harris was arrested for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault after a man was shot and taken to the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center Tuesday.

The victim, 64-year-old Ronnie Turner, was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived at the hospital.

KPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Survey: Tennessee among 2021’s worst states to raise a family
16-year-old dad abandoned baby in snow-filled fallen tree
16-year-old Wisconsin dad abandoned baby in snow-filled fallen tree
Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
12 car break-ins reported overnight at one Tennessee business
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime

Latest News

Knox County launches COVID-19 online vaccine appointment scheduling
The Republican senator’s office announced the addition of Jim Henry on Wednesday.
Ex-Gov. Haslam deputy named Sen. Hagerty’s state director
A Washington County Grand Jury returned an indictment against 29-year-old Micah Bradley on a...
Tennessee man indicted on murder charge in overdose death of 22-year-old
Police said Timmie Cooperwood, 33, allegedly shot Harvell multiple times during a domestic...
Tennessee man in custody after being accused of killing Memphis mother of 5
Danielle Cathey was last seen Friday evening by her husband at their Charlie Place residence.
Missing Middle Tennessee found safe in Nashville