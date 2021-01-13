KPD investigating after gunshot victim arrives at Fort Sanders Medical Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said an investigation is underway after a gunshot victim arrived at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center Tuesday afternoon.

According to KPD, officers responded to Fort Sanders around 2 p.m. after a man arrived at the hospital in his own vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said shortly after his arrival, the man was pronounced dead.

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

