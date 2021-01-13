Advertisement

Missing Middle Tennessee found safe in Nashville

Danielle Cathey was last seen Friday evening by her husband at their Charlie Place residence.
Jan. 13, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Metro Nashville police said a woman who was reported missing after her car was found abandoned in Nashville has been found safe.

Police said she was found safe in East Nashville.

According to police, 29-year-old Danielle Cathey was originally reported missing after she was last seen by her husband at their home located at Charlie Place. According to investigators, Cathey left the home around 6 p.m. to pick up dinner to deliver to her mother in Joelton, WTVF reported.

Cathey’s grey 2015 Nissan Altima was discovered by police, abandoned around 2:30 a.m. Saturday under the Briley Parkway overpass. The car was reportedly parked, locked and turned off with the hazard lights on. The keys were not in the vehicle, WTVF reported.

Police said Cathey’s mother reported her missing on Monday night, after her car was discovered and towed.

