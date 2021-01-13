Advertisement

MLK Commemorative Commission hosts Interfaith Prayer Service

By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Commission in Knoxville will host an Interfaith Prayer Service Wednesday afternoon.

The virtual event will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 12 p.m.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Commission is a non-profit, volunteer-operated organization. The annual prayer service is being held virtually this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

To join the virtual event online, click here. The webinar ID is 856 3510 3324.

For more information, email Interfaith@MLKKnoxville.com.

