Mother, daughters accused of torturing young children in Detroit

DETROIT (WVLT/WXYZ) - Three women in Detroit are accused of torturing two young children.

WXYZ reported that 50-year-old Mary Hines and her daughters, 27-year-old Sayvonna Hines and 23-year-old Yarnise Hines, are all charged in connection to the abuse and torture of a 9-year-old girl and her older sister.

Mary Hines is a phlebotomist, her older daughter is a nursing home worker, while Yarnise is a student at Detroit Mercy Dental, officials said. Hines was charged with two counts of torture, three counts of first-degree abuse and other degrees of abuse. Her two daughters were each charged with torture and child abuse.

Officials said the alleged victims are related to the women, and the suspects’ attorneys suggested that the children’s biological mother coerced them into faking the abuse claims due to monetary disputes, WXYZ reported.

According to information from the court during arraignment for Mary and Sayvonna Hines, one of the girls allegedly had her arm tied behind her back with an extension cord, while one of the accused suspects poured hot water down her back.

During the arraignment for Yarnise, the court magistrate revealed the victims were allegedly threatened with death if they told anyone about the abuse.

All three women bonded out and are due back in court next week.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.