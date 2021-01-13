Advertisement

Mother, daughters accused of torturing young children in Detroit

Three women in Detroit are accused of torturing two young children.
File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WVLT/WXYZ) - Three women in Detroit are accused of torturing two young children.

WXYZ reported that 50-year-old Mary Hines and her daughters, 27-year-old Sayvonna Hines and 23-year-old Yarnise Hines, are all charged in connection to the abuse and torture of a 9-year-old girl and her older sister.

Mary Hines is a phlebotomist, her older daughter is a nursing home worker, while Yarnise is a student at Detroit Mercy Dental, officials said. Hines was charged with two counts of torture, three counts of first-degree abuse and other degrees of abuse. Her two daughters were each charged with torture and child abuse.

Officials said the alleged victims are related to the women, and the suspects’ attorneys suggested that the children’s biological mother coerced them into faking the abuse claims due to monetary disputes, WXYZ reported.

According to information from the court during arraignment for Mary and Sayvonna Hines, one of the girls allegedly had her arm tied behind her back with an extension cord, while one of the accused suspects poured hot water down her back.

During the arraignment for Yarnise, the court magistrate revealed the victims were allegedly threatened with death if they told anyone about the abuse.

All three women bonded out and are due back in court next week.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Survey: Tennessee among 2021’s worst states to raise a family
16-year-old dad abandoned baby in snow-filled fallen tree
16-year-old Wisconsin dad abandoned baby in snow-filled fallen tree
Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
12 car break-ins reported overnight at one Tennessee business
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime

Latest News

Knox County launches COVID-19 online vaccine appointment scheduling
The Republican senator’s office announced the addition of Jim Henry on Wednesday.
Ex-Gov. Haslam deputy named Sen. Hagerty’s state director
A Washington County Grand Jury returned an indictment against 29-year-old Micah Bradley on a...
Tennessee man indicted on murder charge in overdose death of 22-year-old
Police said Timmie Cooperwood, 33, allegedly shot Harvell multiple times during a domestic...
Tennessee man in custody after being accused of killing Memphis mother of 5
Danielle Cathey was last seen Friday evening by her husband at their Charlie Place residence.
Missing Middle Tennessee found safe in Nashville