Nashville fellowship’s 32nd Annual MLK Day Event goes virtual

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship announced its 32nd Annual MLK Day events Wednesday.

According to a release, the fellowship is transitioning one of the nation’s largest MLK Day celebrations to a televised experience for 2021.

The fellowship says this year’s theme is “Moving the Movement: Honoring our Past, Present and Future.” The event will include the speaker, Rev. James Lawson. Lawson is a renowned civil rights leader who worked with both Dr. King and Representative Lewis.

According to a release the events will be virtual and offer a meet and greet opportunities and include panelists focused on honoring the life, legacy and contributions of Dr. King and the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis to the civil rights movement in Nashville.

The event will begin on Wed., Jan. 13 and continue through Monday, Jan. 18.

All events will be hosted via this Zoom link.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.