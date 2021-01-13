Nearly 24K East Tennesseans on COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly 24,000 people are on the COVID-19 waitlist in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee is currently in phase one of the vaccination plan. This phase includes healthcare workers, first responders and people over the age of 75.

Health officials expect the next phase of the vaccine timeline to begin in February and March.

The Department of Health launched a statewide online scheduling system for COVID-19 vaccine appointments that aims to help Tennesseans get vaccinated faster.

On Wednesday, Tennessee reported more than 251,257 COVID-19 vaccinations had been administered so far.

East Tennessee Vaccine Waitlist (WVLT)

