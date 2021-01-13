Police arrest 2nd suspect in murder of Nashville nurse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said the second suspect accused in the murder of a Nashville nurse is in custody.

According to MNPD, 28-year-old James Cowan was arrested Tuesday in connection to the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman.

Authorities said undercover detectives, TBI agents and ATF surveilled Cowan as he traveled from a motel to the Hickory Hollow Place apartment complex, where officials suspect he had been staying.

During the arrest, officers discovered two guns and drugs in Cowan’s vehicle.

BREAKING: James Cowan, 28, the 2nd suspect in the 12/3 murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman, was just apprehended as he arrived at a Hickory Hollow Place apt complex. MNPD undercover detectives, TBI & ATF agents surveilled Cowan as he traveled there from a Sidco Dr motel. pic.twitter.com/HDggVYJYp7 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 13, 2021

