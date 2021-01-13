Second suspect accused in murder of Nashville nurse captured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Nashville police say the second suspect connected to the murder of an area nurse has been captured.

Police said James Cowan, 28, was captured at a Hickory Hollow Place apartment complex after detectives and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and ATF saw him travel to the complex from a motel, WTVF reported.

Cowan was wanted in connection to the death of Caitlyn Kaufman. Investigators said Kaufman, 26, was shot to death on Dec. 3 while traveling on Interstate 440. She worked at St. Thomas West Hospital.

Another man, 21-year-old Devaunte Hill, was placed in custody and charged with criminal homicide several days after her death.

BREAKING: James Cowan, 28, the 2nd suspect in the 12/3 murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman, was just apprehended as he arrived at a Hickory Hollow Place apt complex. MNPD undercover detectives, TBI & ATF agents surveilled Cowan as he traveled there from a Sidco Dr motel. pic.twitter.com/HDggVYJYp7 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 13, 2021

