Second suspect accused in murder of Nashville nurse captured

Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Nashville police say the second suspect connected to the murder of an area nurse has been captured.

Police said James Cowan, 28, was captured at a Hickory Hollow Place apartment complex after detectives and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and ATF saw him travel to the complex from a motel, WTVF reported.

Cowan was wanted in connection to the death of Caitlyn Kaufman. Investigators said Kaufman, 26, was shot to death on Dec. 3 while traveling on Interstate 440. She worked at St. Thomas West Hospital.

Another man, 21-year-old Devaunte Hill, was placed in custody and charged with criminal homicide several days after her death.

