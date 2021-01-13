Advertisement

Some small businesses can apply for PPP loans now

Small business "Yes, we're open" sign.
Small business "Yes, we're open" sign.(WLUC/Canva)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some small businesses can start applying for Paycheck Protection Program to help business owners rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said many small businesses did not receive funding during the first round of PPP loans, due to the numerous amounts of large corporations that received funding.

PPE loans are currently available to businesses that apply at community financial institutions, which provide funding for small businesses in underserved communities.

According to the U.S. Treasury and the Small Business Administration, the PPP loans will open up to all small businesses soon.

To find out if you qualify to apply right now, reach out to the SBA office by calling (615) 736-5881 or email them at tn@sba.gov.

