Tenn. bill introduced to install Dolly Parton statue at State Capitol

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee State Representative has introduced a bill proposing a Dolly Parton statue to be installed at the State Capitol.

According to the bill by Tenn. Representative John Windle, the statue will be installed to to recognize Dolly for all that she has contributed to this state.

The bill is asking for a Dolly Parton fund to be created. According to the bill, the fund is for the design, construction and installation of the statue. The fund is to be financed by gifts, grants and other donations received by the state for the fund from non-state sources.

The bill proposes any money remaining in Dolly Parton fund must remain and be expended for the upkeep and maintenance of the statue.

