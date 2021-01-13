Advertisement

Tenn. bill introduced to install Dolly Parton statue at State Capitol

Bill proposed to create Dolly Parton statue at State Capitol.
FILE - In this July 31, 2015 file photo, Dolly Parton performs in concert at the Ryman...
FILE - In this July 31, 2015 file photo, Dolly Parton performs in concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Parton will perform a new song “Faith” in a gospel medley at the Country Music Association Awards on the Nov. 13 awards show in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)(Wade Payne | Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee State Representative has introduced a bill proposing a Dolly Parton statue to be installed at the State Capitol.

According to the bill by Tenn. Representative John Windle, the statue will be installed to to recognize Dolly for all that she has contributed to this state.

The bill is asking for a Dolly Parton fund to be created. According to the bill, the fund is for the design, construction and installation of the statue. The fund is to be financed by gifts, grants and other donations received by the state for the fund from non-state sources.

The bill proposes any money remaining in Dolly Parton fund must remain and be expended for the upkeep and maintenance of the statue.

