Advertisement

Tenn. National Guard sending support to D.C. for Biden’s Inauguration

Members of the National Guard arrive to secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday,...
Members of the National Guard arrive to secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee National Guard will send troops to Washington D.C. next week in preparation for President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration.

Officials said they received a request for additional personnel to support the Washington D.C. National Guard on Inauguration Day following the riots at the Capitol.

In a statement, the Tennessee National Guard said the riots in D.C. were a “direct assault on the U.S. Congress, the Capitol Building and our Constitutional process.”

On Jan. 20, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will take the Oath of Office.

Biden himself hasn’t expressed concern about his own security at the inauguration.

“I’m not afraid of taking the oath outside,” he told reporters Monday. “It is critically important that there’ll be a real serious focus on holding those folks who engaged in sedition and threatening the lives, defacing public property, caused great damage -- that they be held accountable.”

Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said in a statement Monday that officials have “comprehensive, coordinated plans” in place to ensure safety and security.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(TDOT)
Survey: Tennessee among 2021’s worst states to raise a family
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
16-year-old dad abandoned baby in snow-filled fallen tree
16-year-old Wisconsin dad abandoned baby in snow-filled fallen tree
The reporter asked the woman why she wanted to go in the Capitol to which she replied, “We’re...
Who is ‘Elizabeth from Knoxville’ and why is she trending?
In a viral video, the woman is heard saying "I got maced, yea I made it like a foot inside and...
Maryville woman who looks like “Elizabeth from Knoxville” says she’s her doppelgänger

Latest News

The company said it is encouraging, but not requiring employees to be vaccinated.
Dollar General says it will pay workers to get COVID-19 vaccine
Image License<br />Cropped Photo: Brennan Schnell / (CC BY-NC 2.0)<br />License Link
Justin Timberlake to perform during Biden inauguration special
Martin Luther King Jr.
Nashville fellowship’s 32nd Annual MLK Day Event goes virtual
FILE - In this July 31, 2015 file photo, Dolly Parton performs in concert at the Ryman...
Tenn. bill introduced to install Dolly Parton statue at State Capitol
Small business "Yes, we're open" sign.
Some small businesses can apply for PPP loans now