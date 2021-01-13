Tenn. National Guard sending support to D.C. for Biden’s Inauguration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee National Guard will send troops to Washington D.C. next week in preparation for President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration.

Officials said they received a request for additional personnel to support the Washington D.C. National Guard on Inauguration Day following the riots at the Capitol.

In a statement, the Tennessee National Guard said the riots in D.C. were a “direct assault on the U.S. Congress, the Capitol Building and our Constitutional process.”

On Jan. 20, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will take the Oath of Office.

Biden himself hasn’t expressed concern about his own security at the inauguration.

“I’m not afraid of taking the oath outside,” he told reporters Monday. “It is critically important that there’ll be a real serious focus on holding those folks who engaged in sedition and threatening the lives, defacing public property, caused great damage -- that they be held accountable.”

Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said in a statement Monday that officials have “comprehensive, coordinated plans” in place to ensure safety and security.

