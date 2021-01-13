Advertisement

THP accepting applications for state troopers

By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently accepting applications for state troopers.

According to THP, applications will be accepted from now until February 2 at 11:59 p.m.

The trooper cadet class will start on June 27. During the 16-week academy, the training division will prepare potential troopers for the real-life scenarios they will experience in the field.

Individuals interested in applying must be at least 21-years-old, a U.S. citizen and have a high school diploma or equivalent.

To apply, click here.

