Advertisement

TVA may raise Boone Lake to summer pool this year

(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Valley Authority announced plans to raise Boone Lake to a summer pool level in 2021.

The plan is a part of the Boone Dam repair project. TVA said will begin raising the lake level in March.

According to officials, the lake will be raised in steps to allow crews to test the new cutoff wall and instrumentation at the dam. The cutoff wall is expected to be completed by Spring 2021.

“Our goal is to have the lake back up to or near summer pool during these fluctuations in 2021, a full year ahead of the original, projected timeframe,” Project Manager Sam Vinson said. “While there will not be a beach available for use in summer 2021 due to rising waters, the project will be complete and the entire Boone Dam recreational area will be restored to normal operations on time in July 2022.”

TVA said the lake has not been at summer pool level since 2014.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(TDOT)
Survey: Tennessee among 2021’s worst states to raise a family
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
16-year-old dad abandoned baby in snow-filled fallen tree
16-year-old Wisconsin dad abandoned baby in snow-filled fallen tree
The reporter asked the woman why she wanted to go in the Capitol to which she replied, “We’re...
Who is ‘Elizabeth from Knoxville’ and why is she trending?
In a viral video, the woman is heard saying "I got maced, yea I made it like a foot inside and...
Maryville woman who looks like “Elizabeth from Knoxville” says she’s her doppelgänger

Latest News

The company said it is encouraging, but not requiring employees to be vaccinated.
Dollar General says it will pay workers to get COVID-19 vaccine
Image License<br />Cropped Photo: Brennan Schnell / (CC BY-NC 2.0)<br />License Link
Justin Timberlake to perform during Biden inauguration special
Martin Luther King Jr.
Nashville fellowship’s 32nd Annual MLK Day Event goes virtual
FILE - In this July 31, 2015 file photo, Dolly Parton performs in concert at the Ryman...
Tenn. bill introduced to install Dolly Parton statue at State Capitol
Small business "Yes, we're open" sign.
Some small businesses can apply for PPP loans now