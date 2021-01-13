TVA may raise Boone Lake to summer pool this year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Valley Authority announced plans to raise Boone Lake to a summer pool level in 2021.

The plan is a part of the Boone Dam repair project. TVA said will begin raising the lake level in March.

According to officials, the lake will be raised in steps to allow crews to test the new cutoff wall and instrumentation at the dam. The cutoff wall is expected to be completed by Spring 2021.

“Our goal is to have the lake back up to or near summer pool during these fluctuations in 2021, a full year ahead of the original, projected timeframe,” Project Manager Sam Vinson said. “While there will not be a beach available for use in summer 2021 due to rising waters, the project will be complete and the entire Boone Dam recreational area will be restored to normal operations on time in July 2022.”

TVA said the lake has not been at summer pool level since 2014.

