’We’re giving more food than we did a year ago:’ Fish Hospitality Pantry continuing to help during the pandemic

Fish Hospitality Pantry is managing to supply more food to families during the pandemic
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jim Wright, the director of the Fish Hospitality Pantry, said they are serving nearly a thousand more families a month than previous years.

“We’ve had an increase of perhaps a thousand families a month who are coming into our food pantries, but we’ve had donations of food and funds that have supported that increase,” said Wright.

When it comes to food donations for the Fish pantry, some of the help is coming from their neighbors at Three Rivers Market.

“During the COVID we lost about half of our regular volunteers and we supported their decision to stay home,” said Wright.

The organization hopes to raise $7,000 this month to help feed an additional 1,000 families at the Fish South Knoxville location.

For information to volunteer for Fish Pantry, along with locations and hours click here.

