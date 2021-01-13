Young-Williams Animal Center reunites cat with Oklahoma family

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Young-Williams Animal Center helped a cat reunite with its Oklahoma family after nearly a year.

In March, Holly’s owner passed away just before the start of the pandemic. Young-Williams Animal Center staff got in touch with family members out of state, but they were unable to travel due to the pandemic and work.

Holly came to YWAC and entered a foster home. YWAC staff said they kept in touch with Holly’s foster family for months. They said the cat lapped up love and affection from the foster family.

In December, YWAC took to Facebook for help to reunite Holly with her Oklahoma family.

At the start of 2021, Above and Beyond Transports, a nonprofit that helps pets reunite with families, picked up Holly from the shelter for a three-day road trip headed west. Holly is now in her permanent home with her new family.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.