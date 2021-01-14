Attorney for two Knoxville bars makes first appearance in front of Beer Board

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An attorney representing both Paul’s Oasis and Billiards and Brews met with officials from the Beer Board and a city attorney Thursday morning.

The meeting was scheduled to set dates for both bars to answer to their charges of breaking a city ordinance set forth by the board of health to combat the spread of COVID-19 after 10 p.m.

”The city is asking for an expedited hearing. We do not think it’s appropriate to delay this matter any further. Every day we sit here delaying this matter additional citations are occurring,“ said an attorney for the city.

The city’s argument against Paul’s Oasis consists just of the business’s citations for being open past 10 p.m.

For Billiards and Brews, the city plans to cite an ongoing murder investigation on the bar’s property as part of the reason the bar should be reprimanded for what the city says is ‘disorderly conduct’ happening after 10 p.m.

“There are additional discovery requests relating to asking the city to disclose additional non-compliance complaints they have filed on behalf of the beer board,” said an attorney representing both bars.

Paul’s Oasis’s case is set to be heard on February 2nd, while Billiards and Brews will answer their charges on February 9th.

The hearings are expected to take nearly five hours apiece.

