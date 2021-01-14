Advertisement

Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show returning as virtual event in 2021

(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show will return in 2021 as a virtual event.

The event has showcased the latest trends in home improvement, landscape design and decor for over 40 years.

The 2021 House & Garden Show will give attendees the opportunity to engage with vendors while staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Feb. 12, the Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show will premiere on the Dogwood Arts website. The event will continue through March 14.

Attendees can attend the virtual event via Zoom for free.

Vendors in several categories including appliances, flooring, windows, outdoor landscaping, kitchen/bath, cleaning, storage solutions, shutters/blinds, pest control, fencing, water systems and gardening will be featured.

Interested businesses can apply online.

The House & Garden Show is presented by ORNL Federal Credit Union. The event is the largest fundraiser of Dogwood Arts and helps fund free events all year.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Survey: Tennessee among 2021’s worst states to raise a family
Baby H arrived Wednesday, January 13 at 1:16 p.m. weighing 8 pounds 1 ounce and 19.5 inches long.
WVLT Anchor Amanda Hara and husband welcome baby boy
Rain to snow showers ahead.
Warmer today ahead of rain to snow showers
According to reports, the victims said they feared for their safety when they saw the machete...
Tennessee man arrested after reportedly knocking on mobile home door holding a machete

Latest News

People all over the region are putting in their bids to be the next lottery winner.
There’s still a chance to win more than $1 Billion as Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots soar
File image
Campbell Co. Schools on delayed schedule Friday due to weather concerns
He’s been a spiritual adviser to Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
Texas megachurch pastor sent to prison for fraud scheme
A court exhibit image shows ammunition uncovered in the trailer of Cleveland Meredith.
“A certain danger”: Judge detains man accused of threatening Nancy Pelosi and D.C. mayor
Customs agents in Cincinnati said they seized more than 10,000 pills of Viagra, which they...
33 pounds of Viagra seized by customs in Cincinnati