Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show returning as virtual event in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show will return in 2021 as a virtual event.

The event has showcased the latest trends in home improvement, landscape design and decor for over 40 years.

The 2021 House & Garden Show will give attendees the opportunity to engage with vendors while staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Feb. 12, the Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show will premiere on the Dogwood Arts website. The event will continue through March 14.

Attendees can attend the virtual event via Zoom for free.

Vendors in several categories including appliances, flooring, windows, outdoor landscaping, kitchen/bath, cleaning, storage solutions, shutters/blinds, pest control, fencing, water systems and gardening will be featured.

Interested businesses can apply online.

The House & Garden Show is presented by ORNL Federal Credit Union. The event is the largest fundraiser of Dogwood Arts and helps fund free events all year.

