Advertisement

Ex-Gov. Haslam deputy named Sen. Hagerty’s state director

The Republican senator’s office announced the addition of Jim Henry on Wednesday.
The Republican senator’s office announced the addition of Jim Henry on Wednesday.(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Gov. Bill Haslam’s top deputy is joining the office of newly installed U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty as his state director.

The Republican senator’s office announced the addition of Jim Henry on Wednesday. Henry most recently served as former GOP Gov. Haslam’s top deputy and chief of staff.

He also served as commissioner of the state Department Children’s Services, commissioner of the state Department of Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities, and Republican leader in the state House.

Hagerty also announced other hires, including Michael Sullivan as deputy state director. Sullivan was Hagerty’s campaign manager and is the former executive director of the Tennessee Republican Party.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Survey: Tennessee among 2021’s worst states to raise a family
16-year-old dad abandoned baby in snow-filled fallen tree
16-year-old Wisconsin dad abandoned baby in snow-filled fallen tree
Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
12 car break-ins reported overnight at one Tennessee business
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime

Latest News

Knox County launches COVID-19 online vaccine appointment scheduling
A Washington County Grand Jury returned an indictment against 29-year-old Micah Bradley on a...
Tennessee man indicted on murder charge in overdose death of 22-year-old
Police said Timmie Cooperwood, 33, allegedly shot Harvell multiple times during a domestic...
Tennessee man in custody after being accused of killing Memphis mother of 5
Danielle Cathey was last seen Friday evening by her husband at their Charlie Place residence.
Missing Middle Tennessee found safe in Nashville