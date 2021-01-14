First Amendment attorney says Trump’s Twitter deactivation is not a violation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In this time of politics becoming more and more involved in social media, some are claiming that sites have overreached and violated first amendment rights.

After a riot on Capitol Hill, Twitter, and several other social media platforms, banned President Trump.

We spoke with first amendment attorney Leita Walker who said that Twitter or any other social media app that has so far taken down, removed, or deactivated Trump’s account has not violated the first amendment.

Why?

Because for it to be a violation, Walker says it has to come from the government. Since Twitter and Facebook are not government bodies or entities, they are not in violation of the first amendment or censorship.

When it comes to the riots at the Capitol, some have questioned that politicians should be held responsible for inciting those actions. Walker says an inciting of a riot case is rare and very difficult to prove.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.