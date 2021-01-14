Advertisement

Kentucky couple accused of having child pornography

Kentucky police have arrested a couple accused on charges relating to child pornography.
Arrest
Arrest(Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WBKO reported that Kentucky State Police charged 39-year-old Joshua Lewis and 43-year-old Lewis after it was discovered the two were sharing child sexual exploitation images online.

Police said Joshua Lewis was charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

Dawn Lewis was charged with 26 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

WBKO reported both were taken to the Logan County Detention Center.

