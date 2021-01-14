Kentucky woman gives birth moments before being put on ventilator

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WVLT/WAVE) - A Kentucky family endures distress even as they should be celebrating new life.

Taylor Kern, 23, was nearly nine months pregnant when she learned she had the coronavirus, WAVE reported. Her parents said she knew an emergency C-section, while scary, was the best course of action for the baby.

“She knew it was the best thing, albeit scary as hell, the best thing for Orion, then for herself,” Mark Kern, her father, said.

Kern had a C-section at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Louisville, WAVE reported, and was put on a ventilator shortly after. Her son, Orion, has not been held by her yet.

The family told WAVE that doctors told them their daughter would have more treatment options after the baby was born, and she was moved to the Jewish Hospital Rudd Heart and Lung Center. It’s a place that offers some vivid memories for the Kern family.

Months before, her brother, Brandon Kerns, had been at the hospital and died on the operating table. The family said their son had health problems and was placed on an ECMO machine 8 months ago to treat his heart and lung problems. Though he died, the family said his organ donation helped save three other people.

WAVE reports that, thankfully, Taylor appears to be improving. She spent nine days on an ECMO machine and was finally taken off Monday. On Tuesday, she was transferred to another unit for recovery.

“We’re watching a miracle; she’s getting better every day,” her parents said.

The family has established a GoFundMe to assist Taylor. For more information, click here.

