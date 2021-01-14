Knox County launches COVID-19 online vaccine appointment scheduling

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department announced the launch of a new online registration system for COVID-19 vaccines.

Tennessee is currently in phase one of the vaccine schedule. This phase includes or health care workers, first responders, those 75 and older and others that fall within the first priority groups.

The online system will be used to schedule 975 appointments for Friday, January 22. Officials said they expect appointments to fill up quickly.

According to KCHD, additional vaccines will arrive in Knox County this week to vaccinate individuals who use the scheduling system.

Officials said Knox County’s system is different than the system launched by the Tennessee Department of Health last week.

Within the Knox County system, residents will be asked to verify they meet current eligibility requirements prior to scheduling an appointment. After reviewing eligibility requirements, individuals will see vaccine clinic locations, schedule blocks and available appointments within those blocks. From there, selecting the appointment and providing necessary personal information will work just as a number of other common appointment scheduling sites work.

Individuals will be required to verify their employment (with a work badge that shows a name and/or photo) or age (with a legal form of personal identification, like a drivers’ license or passport) before the vaccine is administered.

“Our goal is to get vaccines to our community as quickly as we can and this online platform will help us do that,” said Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan. “We know this is something that will both simplify the scheduling of vaccination appointments and alleviate some of the call volume to our Public Information Line.”

To schedule an appointment, click here.

Individuals without internet or computer access can still make appointments by calling the KCHD Public Information Line (865-215-5555).

So far, KCHD has distributed nearly 4,000 of the 4,700 vaccines they received from the state.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.