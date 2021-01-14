Advertisement

Knoxville company brings smiles to isolated senior citizens during pandemic

The Adopt a Grandparent program already has nine additional assisted living facilities on the list to be adopted.(Above the Rest Event Designs)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senior Citizens at Knoxville assisted living communities received a special surprise this week thanks to Above the Rest Balloons.

Balloon Buddy creator, Dianna Glandon and her team joined a nationwide initiative to bring smiles to senior citizens who have been isolated for nearly a year due to COVID restrictions.

Through the program, Adopt-a-Grandparent, Glandon’s team delivered 52 Balloon Buddies to residents at Morning Pointe. Glandon said this was only the first stop and her team plans to deliver smiling Balloon Buddies to lonely seniors all over the city.

“There was just an outpouring of love from our residents! They were in disbelief! Most of them decided right away that their Buddy would need a name which was adorable,” Kari Christopher, Morning Pointe Director, said. “There was not one resident who did not light up with a smile when we walked in their door! Thank you again from the bottom of my heart! That was a very special day, we are so thankful!”

Glandon said, “the effects of loneliness cause a decline in mental abilities, decreased attention and concentration, increased anxiety, and a rapid progression of Alzheimer’s disease.”

The Adopt a Grandparent program already has nine additional assisted living facilities on the list to be adopted.

To learn more about the Adopt a Grandparent program, click here.

