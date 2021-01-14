Advertisement

Lady Vols to wear Pat Summitt-inspired uniforms this week

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2013, file photo, former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt...
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2013, file photo, former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt smiles as a banner is raised in her honor before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame in Knoxville, Tenn. Summitt, the winningest coach in Division I college basketball history who boosted women's game, has died at 64. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)(KALB)
By Arial Starks
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team revealed Pat Summitt-inspired uniforms the team will be wearing this week.

The jersey features a purple Nike swoosh, purple detailing around the neck and the word “Summitt” on the back. The shorts have the phrase “We Back Pat” and “Pat” around the waistband and another purple Nike swoosh.

The pops of purple represent Alzheimer’s Awareness, a disease the beloved former Lady Vols coach battled.

