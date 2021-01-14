Lady Vols to wear Pat Summitt-inspired uniforms this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team revealed Pat Summitt-inspired uniforms the team will be wearing this week.

The jersey features a purple Nike swoosh, purple detailing around the neck and the word “Summitt” on the back. The shorts have the phrase “We Back Pat” and “Pat” around the waistband and another purple Nike swoosh.

The pops of purple represent Alzheimer’s Awareness, a disease the beloved former Lady Vols coach battled.

