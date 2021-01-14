Georgia upsets #23 Lady Vols 67-66 at TBA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - They’re underway at Thompson_Bolina Arena as the 23rd ranked Lady Vols ( 8-1) take on SEC rival and (10-1)Georgia. This is Tennessee first game since cracking into the AP Top-25 poll for the first time this season.

Of note, the Lady Vols were not on the Summitt floor for the playing of the national Anthem. After kneeling before the Arkansas game and remaining in the locker room prior to tip at LSU, the Ladies opted to remain in the locker room again during the Anthem tonight at Thompson-Boling Arena as did the Lady Bulldogs. For those who’ve followed the team for some time, they might recall remaining in the locker room during the Anthem is something the Ladies did during the Pat Summitt era.

1ST HALF

The Lady Vols lead Georgia 15-11 with just over three minutes to go in the first quarter. Tennessee is 6 for 10 from the field, but 0-for-3 from beyond the arc. Newcomer Marta Suarez leads UT with 5 points. UT has a 10-7 edge on the boards outrebounding the Lady Bulldogs 8-4 on the defensive end of the floor preventing those second chance UGA points.

We’ve reached the end of the first quarter on the Summitt floor with the Lady Vols increasing their lead to 25-17 over Georgia. Tennessee would extend the lead, at one point going on a 9-0 run. Jordan Horston’s bank shot at the buzzer would give Tennessee it’s 40-25 advantage at the half. Horston has 9 points, Suearez eight, Rae Burrell seven and center Tamari Key leads Tennessee in scoring with 10 points at intermission. Mikayla Coombs leads the visitors with eight points.

2ND HALF

Georgia would step up its defense coming out of the break, pressing the Lady Vols a bit. Halfway through the 3rd quarter, Tennessee has 15 turnovers. The Lady Dawgs also found some success on the offensive end and pulled to withing six points at 47-41 on a three pointer by Que Morrison. Time out with 4:35 remaining in 3rd quarter.

Tennessee has become stagnant on the offensive end. Just nine 3rd quarter points. UGA has turned 18 UT turnovers into 15 points and closes out the quarter on a 19-2 run to lead the lady Vols 54-49. Down by 17, the Lady Dawgs outscore UT 29-9 in the period.

The Lady Dawgs continue to apply the pressure forcing 23 Tennessee Turnovers. Georgia leads 63-57 with under five minutes to go. UGA looking for its first win at TBA since 1996.

Tennessee would rally in what would be a fran tice finish. Down 67-66, Tennessee had the ball under it’s own basket with three seconds to go, but Georgia ties Tennessee up and takes over possession and hangs on for it’s first win in Knoxville since 1996. Que Morrison and Gabby Connally lead the Dawgs with 17 points each. Rennia Davis scores 15 for Tennessee which committed 24 turnovers in the on e point loss.

The Lady Vols visit Alabama on Sunday.

