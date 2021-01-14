Advertisement

Missing 19-year-old killed in Carter County after vehicle crashes into river

Officials said they believe speed may have played a factor in the crash.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Elizabethton Police said a missing 19-year-old was killed Wednesday night after his vehicle reportedly ran off the road and crashed into a river.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tyler Warren was driving north on Broad Street in Carter County around 5 p.m.

THP said the car Warren was driving ran off the left side of the road and crashed into the Watauga River.

Warren was killed during the crash, according to reports. Officials said he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Elizabethton Police said Warren had been missing since Monday, January 11. Officials said they believe speed may have played a factor in the crash.

