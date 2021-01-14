Advertisement

MLK celebration goes old school in Sevier County

For the 57th anniversary of the "I Have a Dream" speech, protesters will hold another March on Washington.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King is going old school this year in Sevier County.

Traditionally people would gather for a march, a day of speeches, interpretive dances and to watch Dr. King’s I Have a Dream Speech.

This year with the pandemic the committee is celebrating by putting together a commemorative newspaper insert for you to keep.

“We usually have a march around the county courthouse, our seat of government, and we just all come together to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King and what he did for us,” Sevier County Historian Carroll McMahan said.

The insert can be found starting Friday in the weekend edition of The Mountain Press. Or you stop by Sevierville Chamber of Commerce for a copy.

