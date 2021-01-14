Northwest Middle School switches to virtual learning for five days
Jan. 14, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools announced Northwest Middle School will switch to virtual learning for five days due to teacher and staff attendance.
“Online learning is being implemented in order to ensure that students continue to receive high-quality instruction,” school officials said.
Students will begin learning virtually on Friday and return to in-person learning on Jan. 25. Students will be off from school on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
KCS officials reported 251 active COVID-19 cases across the district and more than 2,000 in isolation or quarantine.
