Patchy freezing fog to warming Thursday

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with areas of fog developing, especially around waterways, as clouds passing through at times and we have a little more wind. With temperatures in the 20s again, this means frost and ice from freezing fog is just more patchy across our area.

Thursday warms faster, as a front heads our way. We’ll have increasing winds, with a Southwesterly breeze 5 to 10 mph and occasionally stronger gusts. It’s mostly sunny to partly cloudy at times, and warming to above average. We’ll top out closer to 50 degrees today.

Tonight becomes cloudy, with scattered rain showers moving in. Now, the higher elevations will change that to spotty snow showers. The low will be around 38 degrees in Knoxville Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Snow potential from scattered showers. (WVLT)

Friday has the spotty snow showers in the higher elevations, and lingering rain showers in the Valley, with a high of 45 degrees.

Friday night comes with spotty snow showers, and a low of 30 degrees.

Scattered snow showers will develop at times throughout the day Saturday. The high will only be around 38 degrees. Since it’s showers, that means it’s on and off, and it’s mostly light to moderate snowfall. This leaves the Valley with spots of light snow accumulations, outlining the Valley with more moderate to isolated accumulations greater than an inch, and then a couple of inches on up into the mountains. The high will only be around 38 degrees, with a cold wind.

Spotty snow showers linger into Sunday, with a high of only 40 degrees and leftover clouds.

We monitoring lingering clouds and spotty showers early next weekend, before a steadier stream of heavier rain moves in at the end of the week.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

