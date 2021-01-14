Advertisement

Patchy freezing fog to warming Thursday

Meteorologist Heather Haley says enjoy this afternoon, ahead of rain to snow showers.
By Heather Haley
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:46 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While Thursday starts with some freezing fog and frost, it’s not as widespread, and then warm air blows into town, ahead of a front that brings rain to snow showers on into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with areas of fog developing, especially around waterways, as clouds passing through at times and we have a little more wind. With temperatures in the 20s again, this means frost and ice from freezing fog is just more patchy across our area.

Thursday warms faster, as a front heads our way. We’ll have increasing winds, with a Southwesterly breeze 5 to 10 mph and occasionally stronger gusts. It’s mostly sunny to partly cloudy at times, and warming to above average. We’ll top out closer to 50 degrees today.

Tonight becomes cloudy, with scattered rain showers moving in. Now, the higher elevations will change that to spotty snow showers. The low will be around 38 degrees in Knoxville Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Snow potential from scattered showers.
Snow potential from scattered showers.(WVLT)

Friday has the spotty snow showers in the higher elevations, and lingering rain showers in the Valley, with a high of 45 degrees.

Friday night comes with spotty snow showers, and a low of 30 degrees.

Scattered snow showers will develop at times throughout the day Saturday. The high will only be around 38 degrees. Since it’s showers, that means it’s on and off, and it’s mostly light to moderate snowfall. This leaves the Valley with spots of light snow accumulations, outlining the Valley with more moderate to isolated accumulations greater than an inch, and then a couple of inches on up into the mountains. The high will only be around 38 degrees, with a cold wind.

Spotty snow showers linger into Sunday, with a high of only 40 degrees and leftover clouds.

We monitoring lingering clouds and spotty showers early next weekend, before a steadier stream of heavier rain moves in at the end of the week.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your forecast!

Android Users
iPhone Users
8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Survey: Tennessee among 2021’s worst states to raise a family
16-year-old dad abandoned baby in snow-filled fallen tree
16-year-old Wisconsin dad abandoned baby in snow-filled fallen tree
Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
12 car break-ins reported overnight at one Tennessee business
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime

Latest News

More fog Thursday with cold weather lasting
Foggy start Thursday with a chilly pattern ahead
Freezing fog, frost, even some flurries Wednesday morning.
Clearing after morning freezing fog
Freezing Fog potential Wednesday morning
Slippery start to Wednesday: First Alert explained
Icy spots possible Wednesday morning.
Clearing to a WVLT First Alert tonight for ice patches