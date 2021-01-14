Red Cross in critical need of convalescent plasma donations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The American Red Cross announced it is in critical need of convalescent plasma donations.

According to the Red Cross, individuals who have recovered from a verified case of COVID-19 can fill out eligibility forms to donate plasma.

Individuals who donate during January will be automatically entered to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

Donors who come during Jan. 1-20, will also be automatically entered to win the Big Game at Home package for an awesome viewing experience safely at home, with a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card to put toward food and fun.

