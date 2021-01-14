Sevier Co. correctional facilities suspend on-site visitation “out of an abundance of caution”
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office announced Sheriff Ronald Seals has suspended on-site visitation “out of an abundance of caution” at both of the county’s correctional facilities “until further notice”.
Both correctional facilities still offer off-site visitation via tablet, phone, and kiosk so inmates can maintain communication with their family and friends.
All volunteer ministries have also been suspended at any SCSO Corrections facilities until further notice.
