Sevier Co. correctional facilities suspend on-site visitation “out of an abundance of caution”

The jail is located in downtown Sevierville.
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office announced Sheriff Ronald Seals has suspended on-site visitation “out of an abundance of caution” at both of the county’s correctional facilities “until further notice”.

Out of an abundance of caution, Sheriff Ronald Seals has again suspended on-site visitation and closed the lobbies to...

Posted by Sevier County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Both correctional facilities still offer off-site visitation via tablet, phone, and kiosk so inmates can maintain communication with their family and friends.

All volunteer ministries have also been suspended at any SCSO Corrections facilities until further notice.

