Advertisement

Snapchat permanently bans President Trump

(WOWT)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN Business) US President Donald Trump has been permanently banned from Snapchat, according to a statement by the platform Wednesday.

“Last week we announced an indefinite suspension of President Trump’s Snapchat (SNAP) account, and have been assessing what long term action is in the best interest of our Snapchat community,” a Snapchat spokesperson said. “In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account.”

Social media platforms have been scrambling to eliminate or limit the reach of inflammatory content and accounts in the wake of the US Capitol riots and ahead of next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, with a special focus on what to do about accounts linked to the President.

Last week, Facebook said it would ban Trump’s account from posting for at least the remainder of his term in office and perhaps “indefinitely.” Twitter, Trump’s preferred online megaphone, initially locked his account for inciting what became a violent insurrection at the US Capitol. He would tweet twice more before Twitter determined it had finally had enough and permanently suspended his account.

YouTube said Tuesday that it is suspending Trump’s channel for at least one week, and potentially longer, after his channel earned a strike under the platform’s policies.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Survey: Tennessee among 2021’s worst states to raise a family
16-year-old dad abandoned baby in snow-filled fallen tree
16-year-old Wisconsin dad abandoned baby in snow-filled fallen tree
Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
12 car break-ins reported overnight at one Tennessee business
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime

Latest News

Knox County launches COVID-19 online vaccine appointment scheduling
The Republican senator’s office announced the addition of Jim Henry on Wednesday.
Ex-Gov. Haslam deputy named Sen. Hagerty’s state director
A Washington County Grand Jury returned an indictment against 29-year-old Micah Bradley on a...
Tennessee man indicted on murder charge in overdose death of 22-year-old
Police said Timmie Cooperwood, 33, allegedly shot Harvell multiple times during a domestic...
Tennessee man in custody after being accused of killing Memphis mother of 5
Danielle Cathey was last seen Friday evening by her husband at their Charlie Place residence.
Missing Middle Tennessee found safe in Nashville